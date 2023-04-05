RXO Inc. (RXO) volume exceeds 0.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 04, 2023, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) opened at $19.52, lower -4.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.57 and dropped to $18.63 before settling in for the closing price of $19.67. Price fluctuations for RXO have ranged from $14.75 to $25.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $116.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6248 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.64, operating margin of +4.59, and the pretax margin is +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.29%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, RXO Inc.’s (RXO) raw stochastic average was set at 48.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.32 in the near term. At $19.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.44.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

There are currently 116,601K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,796 M according to its annual income of 92,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,120 M and its income totaled -4,000 K.