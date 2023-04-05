Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $2.96, down -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has traded in a range of $1.95-$9.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -174.80%. With a float of $124.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of -501.48, and the pretax margin is -82.98.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 626,126. In this transaction Director of this company bought 214,500 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 300,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 170,000 for $6.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,089,700. This insider now owns 9,700,214 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -81.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Looking closely at Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 24.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. However, in the short run, Solid Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.94. Second resistance stands at $3.02. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.68.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 490.48 million has total of 176,783K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,790 K in contrast with the sum of -9,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,200 K and last quarter income was -480 K.