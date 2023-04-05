Search
Steve Mayer
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is -16.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 04, 2023, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) opened at $25.39, lower -2.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.83 and dropped to $24.05 before settling in for the closing price of $25.25. Price fluctuations for SWTX have ranged from $13.60 to $61.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.20% at the time writing. With a float of $54.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 227 employees.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 49,875,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,750,000 shares at a rate of $28.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,081,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,106 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $34,841. This insider now owns 4,818 shares in total.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.32) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s (SWTX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.61 in the near term. At $26.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.05. The third support level lies at $22.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Key Stats

There are currently 62,499K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -277,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -74,178 K.

