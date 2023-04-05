The Chemours Company (CC) kicked off at the price of $29.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $30.29, down -2.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.29 and dropped to $29.035 before settling in for the closing price of $30.28. Over the past 52 weeks, CC has traded in a range of $23.58-$44.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.30%. With a float of $146.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.07, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is +10.91.

The Chemours Company (CC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 983,087. In this transaction President, Thermal Spec Solns of this company sold 27,716 shares at a rate of $35.47, taking the stock ownership to the 43,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President, Titan Tech Chem Sol sold 22,142 for $43.59, making the entire transaction worth $965,170. This insider now owns 101,038 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 52.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Chemours Company’s (CC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Looking closely at The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.93. However, in the short run, The Chemours Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.10. Second resistance stands at $30.82. The third major resistance level sits at $31.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.59.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.33 billion has total of 148,805K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,794 M in contrast with the sum of 578,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,338 M and last quarter income was -97,000 K.