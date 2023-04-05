Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.97% last month.

On April 04, 2023, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) opened at $7.38, higher 1.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.62 and dropped to $7.30 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Price fluctuations for TWKS have ranged from $6.57 to $21.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $89.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.11, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -5.75.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 110,635. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $7.63, taking the stock ownership to the 332,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for $7.64, making the entire transaction worth $267,400. This insider now owns 1,389,647 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8.13 while generating a return on equity of -14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.65 in the near term. At $7.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.16. The third support level lies at $7.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

There are currently 316,541K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,296 M according to its annual income of -105,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310,740 K and its income totaled 15,890 K.