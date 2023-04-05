Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is 3.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $42.72, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.79 and dropped to $42.34 before settling in for the closing price of $42.74. Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has traded in a range of $39.72-$49.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.80%. With a float of $109.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.90 million.

In an organization with 5887 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.10%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 15.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.90. However, in the short run, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.94. Second resistance stands at $43.09. The third major resistance level sits at $43.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.19. The third support level lies at $42.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.69 billion has total of 109,285K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,678 M in contrast with the sum of 264,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 403,230 K and last quarter income was 83,320 K.