Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) plunged -22.73 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.91, plunging -22.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. Within the past 52 weeks, TGL’s price has moved between $1.17 and $19.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.30%. With a float of $9.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.60, operating margin of -12.77, and the pretax margin is -14.72.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Treasure Global Inc. is 35.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,046,431. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,702,899 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 202,899 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $811,596. This insider now owns 1,702,899 shares in total.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Treasure Global Inc. (TGL)

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Treasure Global Inc.’s (TGL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.12 in the near term. At $2.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.78.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.37 million based on 17,288K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,670 K and income totals -11,750 K. The company made 20,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.