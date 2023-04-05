Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 354,670 K

Analyst Insights

April 04, 2023, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) trading session started at the price of $16.78, that was 2.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.19 and dropped to $16.51 before settling in for the closing price of $16.77. A 52-week range for UTZ has been $12.06 – $19.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 116.00%. With a float of $64.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.81 million.

In an organization with 3469 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.21, operating margin of +5.15, and the pretax margin is -2.70.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Utz Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Utz Brands Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 24,990,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $16.66, taking the stock ownership to the 3,648,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,500,000 for $16.66, making the entire transaction worth $24,990,000. This insider now owns 3,648,380 shares in total.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Utz Brands Inc.’s (UTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 44.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.32. However, in the short run, Utz Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.39. Second resistance stands at $17.63. The third major resistance level sits at $18.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.03.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Key Stats

There are 140,362K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.38 billion. As of now, sales total 1,408 M while income totals -390 K. Its latest quarter income was 354,670 K while its last quarter net income were 14,890 K.

Newsletter

 

