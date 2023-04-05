VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 369,200 K

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $213.36, up 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $213.96 and dropped to $212.26 before settling in for the closing price of $213.34. Over the past 52 weeks, VRSN has traded in a range of $155.25-$228.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 4.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.80%. With a float of $104.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 914 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.91, operating margin of +66.19, and the pretax margin is +61.77.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of VeriSign Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 26,298. In this transaction EVP- Engineering, Ops. & CSO of this company sold 125 shares at a rate of $210.38, taking the stock ownership to the 27,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s EVP- Engineering, Ops. & CSO sold 125 for $201.88, making the entire transaction worth $25,235. This insider now owns 27,536 shares in total.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.61) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +47.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VeriSign Inc.’s (VRSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, VeriSign Inc.’s (VRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $193.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $214.45 in the near term. At $215.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $216.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $211.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $211.05.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.87 billion has total of 104,879K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,425 M in contrast with the sum of 673,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 369,200 K and last quarter income was 179,500 K.