Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) posted a 7.86% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $2.99, up 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Over the past 52 weeks, WDH has traded in a range of $0.97-$3.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 126.20%. With a float of $306.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.36 million.

The firm has a total of 2936 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.62, operating margin of +17.06, and the pretax margin is +22.51.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Waterdrop Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Waterdrop Inc., WDH], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) raw stochastic average was set at 83.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.89.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.17 billion has total of 3,941,265K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 406,220 K in contrast with the sum of 88,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 98,510 K and last quarter income was 18,300 K.