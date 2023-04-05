Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.19% last month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $121.20, down -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.78 and dropped to $119.9316 before settling in for the closing price of $121.66. Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has traded in a range of $101.58-$176.89.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.70%. With a float of $65.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.39, operating margin of +17.54, and the pretax margin is +17.30.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 1,148,790. In this transaction PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $114.88, taking the stock ownership to the 33,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 20,000 for $150.43, making the entire transaction worth $3,008,582. This insider now owns 501,653 shares in total.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.71) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.00 while generating a return on equity of 67.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 36.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s (WSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s (WSM) raw stochastic average was set at 32.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $122.18 in the near term. At $122.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $124.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.21. The third support level lies at $118.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.81 billion has total of 66,228K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,674 M in contrast with the sum of 1,128 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,453 M and last quarter income was 354,990 K.