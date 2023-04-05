Search
Wingstop Inc. (WING) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.03% last month.

On April 04, 2023, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) opened at $187.18, lower -6.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.205 and dropped to $175.92 before settling in for the closing price of $187.78. Price fluctuations for WING have ranged from $67.67 to $193.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 21.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.00% at the time writing. With a float of $29.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1031 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.22, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 149,311. In this transaction Director of this company sold 862 shares at a rate of $173.21, taking the stock ownership to the 3,639 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops sold 4,485 for $170.10, making the entire transaction worth $762,898. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +14.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.10% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wingstop Inc. (WING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

The latest stats from [Wingstop Inc., WING] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.47.

During the past 100 days, Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) raw stochastic average was set at 73.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $183.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $191.13. The third major resistance level sits at $195.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $168.56. The third support level lies at $161.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Key Stats

There are currently 29,968K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 357,520 K according to its annual income of 52,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 104,870 K and its income totaled 17,600 K.

