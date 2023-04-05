Search
Shaun Noe
Wipro Limited (WIT) kicked off at the price of $4.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Company News

On April 04, 2023, Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) opened at $4.52,. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.48 before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. Price fluctuations for WIT have ranged from $4.33 to $8.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.47 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 258744 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.72, operating margin of +16.91, and the pretax margin is +19.12.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wipro Limited is 79.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.45 while generating a return on equity of 20.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wipro Limited (WIT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25 and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wipro Limited (WIT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.23 million, its volume of 1.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Wipro Limited’s (WIT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.52 in the near term. At $4.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.44.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Key Stats

There are currently 5,476,244K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,425 M according to its annual income of 1,610 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,808 M and its income totaled 370,000 K.

Newsletter

 

