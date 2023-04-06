10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) EPS is poised to hit -0.36 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) flaunted slowness of -4.98% at $51.32, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $53.92 and sunk to $51.16 before settling in for the price of $54.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXG posted a 52-week range of $23.81-$82.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -176.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.59.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1243 employees. It has generated 415,454 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,548. The stock had 5.45 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.75, operating margin was -31.71 and Pretax Margin of -31.36.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 10x Genomics Inc. industry. 10x Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 48.88, making the entire transaction reach 97,756 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 863,405. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,941 for 47.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 92,689. This particular insider is now the holder of 909,715 in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.46) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -32.15 while generating a return on equity of -20.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -176.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.70.

In the same vein, TXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [10x Genomics Inc., TXG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.

Raw Stochastic average of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.19% that was lower than 72.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.