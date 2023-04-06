$28.85M in average volume shows that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is heading in the right direction

On April 04, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) opened at $1.76, higher 13.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Price fluctuations for APE have ranged from $0.65 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $936.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $937.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2787 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 22.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 72,480,874. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 48,000,579 shares at a rate of $1.51, taking the stock ownership to the 179,231,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 380,900 for $6.48, making the entire transaction worth $2,468,232. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

The latest stats from [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., APE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 30.47 million was superior to 28.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 38.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,911 M according to its annual income of -973,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 990,900 K and its income totaled -287,700 K.