9.02% volatility in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 04, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) opened at $4.08, lower -23.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.45 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Price fluctuations for AMC have ranged from $3.77 to $16.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -5.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.10% at the time writing. With a float of $516.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $519.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 72,480,874. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 48,000,579 shares at a rate of $1.51, taking the stock ownership to the 179,231,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 380,900 for $6.48, making the entire transaction worth $2,468,232. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -24.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) saw its 5-day average volume 38.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 36.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.28 in the near term. At $4.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are currently 516,821K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,911 M according to its annual income of -973,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 990,900 K and its income totaled -287,700 K.