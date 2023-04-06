A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) as it 5-day change was 2.99%

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.18% to $5.16. During the day, the stock rose to $5.19 and sunk to $4.97 before settling in for the price of $5.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$6.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $496.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.71.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,002,800 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +14.47 and Pretax Margin of +13.03.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 80.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s President & CEO, Enact sold 90,691 shares at the rate of 6.25, making the entire transaction reach 567,127 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 258,579. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s EVP, CFO & CIO sold 350,000 for 6.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,188,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 782,023 in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.2) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.33, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.41.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

[Genworth Financial Inc., GNW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.88% that was higher than 34.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.