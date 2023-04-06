AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) went up 0.64% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) set off with pace as it heaved 0.64% to $160.80. During the day, the stock rose to $161.67 and sunk to $159.01 before settling in for the price of $159.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABBV posted a 52-week range of $134.09-$175.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 15.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.76 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $281.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $152.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $150.05.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 50000 workers. It has generated 1,161,080 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 235,640. The stock had 5.47 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.67, operating margin was +38.93 and Pretax Margin of +23.21.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. AbbVie Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 70.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS sold 15,002 shares at the rate of 160.03, making the entire transaction reach 2,400,770 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,829. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s EVP, GC AND SECRETARY sold 3,520 for 160.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 563,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,377 in total.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +20.29 while generating a return on equity of 72.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.26, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.79.

In the same vein, ABBV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.63, a figure that is expected to reach 2.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Going through the that latest performance of [AbbVie Inc., ABBV]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.59 million was inferior to the volume of 6.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.

Raw Stochastic average of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.34% that was lower than 17.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.