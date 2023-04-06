Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Open at price of $27.26: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on April 05, 2023, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) started slowly as it slid -3.45% to $26.60. During the day, the stock rose to $27.41 and sunk to $26.14 before settling in for the price of $27.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANF posted a 52-week range of $14.02-$38.49.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -98.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.97, operating margin was +2.44 and Pretax Margin of +1.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 17,528 shares at the rate of 28.39, making the entire transaction reach 497,620 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,686. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s President-Global Brands sold 52,431 for 27.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,461,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,248 in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.08 while generating a return on equity of 0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -98.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, ANF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.36 million was lower the volume of 1.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.93% that was lower than 55.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.