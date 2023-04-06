Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is -10.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $82.90, plunging -4.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.24 and dropped to $78.71 before settling in for the closing price of $82.97. Within the past 52 weeks, WMS’s price has moved between $75.02 and $153.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.50%. With a float of $55.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5635 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,973,291. In this transaction EVP and CAO of this company sold 22,006 shares at a rate of $89.67, taking the stock ownership to the 40,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 614 for $95.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,690. This insider now owns 4,600 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.16) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.80% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.06 in the near term. At $84.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $86.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.86. The third support level lies at $73.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.39 billion based on 81,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,769 M and income totals 271,330 K. The company made 655,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.