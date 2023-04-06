Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) last month volatility was 3.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) flaunted slowness of -3.01% at $317.02, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $324.44 and sunk to $314.1606 before settling in for the price of $326.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $172.05-$446.87.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $314.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $251.47.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 23165 employees. It has generated 161,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,609. The stock had 3.94 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.96, operating margin was +17.51 and Pretax Margin of +16.04.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Align Technology Inc. industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s President and CEO bought 2,928 shares at the rate of 341.50, making the entire transaction reach 999,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,417. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 587 for 341.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,204 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.56) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $68.93, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.89.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.60, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Align Technology Inc., ALGN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.73% While, its Average True Range was 11.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.82% that was lower than 60.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.