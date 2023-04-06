Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Moves -13.13% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -13.13% at $1.39. During the day, the stock rose to $1.73 and sunk to $1.21 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUST posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$29.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0226, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2213.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Austin Gold Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.33%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Austin Gold Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.70%.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Austin Gold Corp. (AUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 41.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, AUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Austin Gold Corp. (AUST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.2687.

Raw Stochastic average of Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 194.03% that was higher than 100.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.