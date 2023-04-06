C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $100.39: Right on the Precipice

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) flaunted slowness of -1.57% at $93.18, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $95.43 and sunk to $92.92 before settling in for the price of $94.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRW posted a 52-week range of $86.60-$121.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. industry. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s President, Global Forwarding sold 3,496 shares at the rate of 101.29, making the entire transaction reach 354,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,928. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s President, Managed Services sold 5,276 for 97.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 515,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,603 in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.38) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.78, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.10.

In the same vein, CHRW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.14% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.34% that was lower than 26.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.