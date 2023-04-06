Search
Shaun Noe
Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $911.86K

Company News

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.60% at $55.38. During the day, the stock rose to $57.189 and sunk to $55.10 before settling in for the price of $56.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CALM posted a 52-week range of $43.96-$65.32.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 504.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.83.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2985 employees. It has generated 595,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,439. The stock had 10.27 Receivables turnover and 1.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.09, operating margin was +7.91 and Pretax Margin of +9.34.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.89%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Executive Vice President Sales sold 1,201 shares at the rate of 60.15, making the entire transaction reach 72,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,194. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s Director sold 1,180 for 54.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,546. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,727 in total.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $5.47) by $1.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.46 while generating a return on equity of 12.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 504.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in the upcoming year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.56, and its Beta score is -0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.79.

In the same vein, CALM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.55, a figure that is expected to reach 3.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.94% that was higher than 42.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

No matter how cynical the overall market is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.27%

Steve Mayer -
As on April 05, 2023, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.59% to $52.98. During the day, the...
Read more

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.91

Sana Meer -
ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.85% to $28.13. During the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) as it 5-day change was 3.33%

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

