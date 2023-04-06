Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.9388: Right on the Precipice

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) flaunted slowness of -2.79% at $0.43, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.4105 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$2.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $112.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5453, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9388.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. It has generated 40,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.29%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.09.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0400.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.49% that was lower than 127.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.