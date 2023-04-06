Cerus Corporation (CERS) average volume reaches $1.69M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.71% to $2.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.86 and sunk to $2.77 before settling in for the price of $2.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERS posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$5.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 29.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $470.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.91.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 309 workers. It has generated 524,427 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -138,443. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.20, operating margin was -37.24 and Pretax Margin of -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Cerus Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s President and CEO sold 60,480 shares at the rate of 2.80, making the entire transaction reach 169,344 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,616,411. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,356 for 2.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 641,861 in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.50.

In the same vein, CERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

[Cerus Corporation, CERS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.61% that was lower than 75.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.