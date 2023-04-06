Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3610: Right on the Precipice

Company News

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.63% at $0.34. During the day, the stock rose to $0.52 and sunk to $0.34 before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$4.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7128, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3610.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 236 employees. It has generated 39,195 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -13,819. The stock had 15.14 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.23, operating margin was -29.67 and Pretax Margin of -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.76%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2011, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0644.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.58% that was lower than 125.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Yext Inc. (YEXT) EPS is poised to hit 0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
As on April 05, 2023, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) started slowly as it slid -4.28% to $8.50. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) went up 3.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.20% to $1.13. During the day,...
Read more

Fox Corporation (FOX) last month volatility was 2.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.45% to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.