Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) PE Ratio stood at $36.53: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on April 05, 2023, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $497.13. During the day, the stock rose to $504.13 and sunk to $495.155 before settling in for the price of $497.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COST posted a 52-week range of $406.51-$612.27.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $443.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $441.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $218.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $494.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $498.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 304000 employees. It has generated 746,559 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,224. The stock had 112.24 Receivables turnover and 3.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.15, operating margin was +3.43 and Pretax Margin of +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 69.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,068 shares at the rate of 483.32, making the entire transaction reach 999,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,350. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Senior EVP sold 1,500 for 488.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 733,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,093 in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.60% and is forecasted to reach 15.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.53, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.53.

In the same vein, COST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.61, a figure that is expected to reach 3.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Costco Wholesale Corporation, COST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.86 million was lower the volume of 1.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.65% While, its Average True Range was 7.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.92% that was lower than 25.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.