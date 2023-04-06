Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) EPS growth this year is -22.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on April 05, 2023, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) started slowly as it slid -2.18% to $9.86. During the day, the stock rose to $10.07 and sunk to $9.78 before settling in for the price of $10.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWK posted a 52-week range of $9.26-$20.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 7.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.21.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 52000 workers. It has generated 194,340 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,777. The stock had 4.76 Receivables turnover and 1.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.86, operating margin was +5.41 and Pretax Margin of +3.34.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s insider bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 14.64, making the entire transaction reach 51,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,760. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s official sold 15,231 for 17.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,761. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,580 in total.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.94 while generating a return on equity of 12.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.45, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, CWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cushman & Wakefield plc, CWK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.56 million was lower the volume of 2.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.48% that was higher than 44.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.