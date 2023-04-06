CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) 14-day ATR is 0.48: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 05, 2023, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) started slowly as it slid -0.70% to $8.55. During the day, the stock rose to $8.775 and sunk to $8.48 before settling in for the price of $8.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$10.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $856.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 100 shares at the rate of 8.98, making the entire transaction reach 898 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 51,301 for 1.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,037. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,301 in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.17 million was better the volume of 1.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.55% that was lower than 62.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.