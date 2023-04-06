Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.37M

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.44% at $56.27. During the day, the stock rose to $57.23 and sunk to $55.72 before settling in for the price of $57.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAR posted a 52-week range of $51.77-$87.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 12.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14600 workers. It has generated 446,041 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 50,527. The stock had 10.94 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.43, operating margin was +10.66 and Pretax Margin of +13.72.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 54.15, making the entire transaction reach 27,075 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,551. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s EVP Chief Admin Officer bought 900 for 54.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,663. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,287 in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.34) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +11.33 while generating a return on equity of 20.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.52, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.67.

In the same vein, DAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.70% While, its Average True Range was 2.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.83% that was lower than 38.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.