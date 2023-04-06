Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Moves -3.21% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.21% to $13.58. During the day, the stock rose to $13.9886 and sunk to $13.24 before settling in for the price of $14.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DWAC posted a 52-week range of $12.34-$53.96.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $469.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.45.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.78%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.98.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86.

In the same vein, DWAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital World Acquisition Corp., DWAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.79% that was higher than 73.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) surge 0.19% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Steve Mayer -
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.79% at $189.43. During the day, the...
Read more

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Open at price of $8.53: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Shaun Noe -
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.20% to $8.43. During...
Read more

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 9.95 million

Sana Meer -
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) flaunted slowness of -4.90% at $19.01, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

