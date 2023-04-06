Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) 14-day ATR is 1.79: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.30% to $83.45. During the day, the stock rose to $83.63 and sunk to $82.7587 before settling in for the price of $83.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EW posted a 52-week range of $67.13-$131.10.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $613.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $602.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.45.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17300 employees. It has generated 311,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 87,971. The stock had 7.89 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.31, operating margin was +31.63 and Pretax Margin of +32.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s CVP, TMTT sold 4,435 shares at the rate of 77.47, making the entire transaction reach 343,563 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,911. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for 77.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,542,513. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,948 in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.28 while generating a return on equity of 26.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.21, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.22.

In the same vein, EW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

[Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.80% that was lower than 30.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.