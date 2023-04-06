Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is -2.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 05, 2023, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) started slowly as it slid -4.56% to $22.00. During the day, the stock rose to $23.10 and sunk to $21.59 before settling in for the price of $23.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDR posted a 52-week range of $17.42-$29.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 11.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $289.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11000 workers. It has generated 478,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,739. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.72, operating margin was +13.20 and Pretax Margin of -1.96.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s President sold 15,995 shares at the rate of 22.21, making the entire transaction reach 355,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,317. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,562 for 22.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 278,881. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,693 in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.28.

In the same vein, EDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., EDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.75 million was better the volume of 2.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.73% that was higher than 35.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.