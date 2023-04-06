Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) average volume reaches $4.27M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on April 05, 2023, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) started slowly as it slid -4.38% to $193.67. During the day, the stock rose to $201.7086 and sunk to $187.73 before settling in for the price of $202.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $128.67-$339.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 52.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 86.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $209.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $255.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2821 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 826,251 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 140,859. The stock had 5.62 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.14, operating margin was +19.42 and Pretax Margin of +19.39.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 214.62, making the entire transaction reach 965,775 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,600. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 7,500 for 203.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,524,357. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,102 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 86.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.73, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.79.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.1 million was lower the volume of 4.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.56% While, its Average True Range was 11.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.05% that was higher than 55.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.