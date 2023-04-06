Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) last month performance of -1.61% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.08% at $47.66. During the day, the stock rose to $48.09 and sunk to $47.34 before settling in for the price of $48.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQUA posted a 52-week range of $30.44-$51.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 96.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.50.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4500 workers. It has generated 386,017 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,044. The stock had 4.57 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.99, operating margin was +7.79 and Pretax Margin of +3.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 6,494 shares at the rate of 50.35, making the entire transaction reach 326,997 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 127,001. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 20, Company’s Director sold 87,641 for 45.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,950,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,765 in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 96.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $78.91, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.72.

In the same vein, AQUA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.63% that was lower than 43.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.