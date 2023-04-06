First Horizon Corporation (FHN) EPS growth this year is -12.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.73% to $17.63. During the day, the stock rose to $17.665 and sunk to $16.96 before settling in for the price of $17.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FHN posted a 52-week range of $13.40-$24.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 22.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $536.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $529.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.94.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7397 workers. It has generated 455,449 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +32.63 and Pretax Margin of +33.74.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Horizon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 93,157 shares at the rate of 24.80, making the entire transaction reach 2,310,294 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,396,259. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer sold 4,694 for 24.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 115,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 145,691 in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Horizon Corporation (FHN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.51, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.74.

In the same vein, FHN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Horizon Corporation, FHN]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.36 million was inferior to the volume of 7.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.71% that was higher than 45.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.