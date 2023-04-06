FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is predicted to post EPS of -0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.40% to $1.90. During the day, the stock rose to $2.07 and sunk to $1.81 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOTE posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$12.30.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $216.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.65, operating margin was -75.08 and Pretax Margin of -194.71.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 40.30% institutional ownership.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -191.85 while generating a return on equity of -150.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

[FiscalNote Holdings Inc., NOTE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 328.76% that was higher than 167.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.