Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) last month volatility was 5.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 05, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) started slowly as it slid -5.33% to $48.30. During the day, the stock rose to $51.04 and sunk to $47.995 before settling in for the price of $51.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $26.84-$72.20.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 110.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2318 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.92, operating margin was +46.87 and Pretax Margin of +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.04%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 110.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.57, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.67.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.51 million was lower the volume of 3.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.82% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.52% that was lower than 91.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.