GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) return on Assets touches -99.87: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on April 05, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) started slowly as it slid -7.91% to $0.30. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3398 and sunk to $0.30 before settling in for the price of $0.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WGS posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$3.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $386.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8438.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1100 workers. It has generated 213,358 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -499,073. The stock had 6.71 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -23.32, operating margin was -178.22 and Pretax Margin of -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 2,776 shares at the rate of 0.34, making the entire transaction reach 941 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 184,659. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 1,731 for 0.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 587. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,717 in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, WGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GeneDx Holdings Corp., WGS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.59 million was lower the volume of 4.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0527.

Raw Stochastic average of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 200.88% that was higher than 144.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.