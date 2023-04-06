Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.31M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.68% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2051 and sunk to $0.1911 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMPP posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$1.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 708.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2171, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3290.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.54%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 708.80%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, IMPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP]. Its last 5-days volume of 16.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 9.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0224.

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.00% that was higher than 94.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.