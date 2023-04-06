Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) EPS is poised to hit 0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price increase of 0.12% at $16.09. During the day, the stock rose to $16.17 and sunk to $15.895 before settling in for the price of $16.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRT posted a 52-week range of $14.55-$27.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 923 employees. It has generated 680,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.59, operating margin was +14.38 and Pretax Margin of +19.20.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 82.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Chair of Board & CEO sold 16,656 shares at the rate of 17.26, making the entire transaction reach 287,483 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 567,209. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Chair of Board & CEO sold 155,830 for 17.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,686,509. This particular insider is now the holder of 583,865 in total.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +18.65 while generating a return on equity of 3.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.65, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.18.

In the same vein, IRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.38% that was lower than 31.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.