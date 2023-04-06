KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) posted a -1.33% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) stock priced at $11.26, down -1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.2999 and dropped to $10.90 before settling in for the closing price of $11.22. KREF’s price has ranged from $10.10 to $21.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 34.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.70%. With a float of $58.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.13 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.43, operating margin of +61.65, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 82,917,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,250,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,250,000 for $19.51, making the entire transaction worth $82,917,500. This insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in total.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -29.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (KREF) raw stochastic average was set at 13.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.29 in the near term. At $11.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.49.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 746.80 million, the company has a total of 69,095K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 205,070 K while annual income is 38,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 56,730 K while its latest quarter income was 20,330 K.