Last month’s performance of -20.89% for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is certainly impressive

April 04, 2023, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) trading session started at the price of $12.60, that was -0.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.67 and dropped to $12.38 before settling in for the closing price of $12.66. A 52-week range for EBC has been $11.25 – $21.63.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 696.40%. With a float of $173.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1889 workers is very important to gauge.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eastern Bankshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 238,569. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,419 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 77,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,713 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $109,747. This insider now owns 72,752 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

The latest stats from [Eastern Bankshares Inc., EBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.86. The third major resistance level sits at $13.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.28. The third support level lies at $12.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

There are 176,172K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.17 billion. As of now, sales total 781,340 K while income totals 199,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 219,510 K while its last quarter net income were 42,290 K.