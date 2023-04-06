Search
admin
admin

Lilium N.V. (LILM) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.26% to $0.58. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6968 and sunk to $0.54 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$5.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $239.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9777, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7452.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.55%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lilium N.V., LILM]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0881.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.00% that was higher than 71.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Synchrony Financial (SYF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $33.11: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.49% to $28.50. During the...
Read more

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) EPS is poised to hit -0.36 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) flaunted slowness of -4.98% at $51.32, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) went down -7.96% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
As on April 05, 2023, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) started slowly as it slid -7.96% to $129.36. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.