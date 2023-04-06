Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) EPS is poised to hit 1.93 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) flaunted slowness of -0.54% at $364.81, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $371.26 and sunk to $362.76 before settling in for the price of $366.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LULU posted a 52-week range of $251.51-$410.70.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $315.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $316.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 34000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.28, operating margin was +21.38 and Pretax Margin of +16.43.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lululemon Athletica Inc. industry. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.94%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Pres Americas & Global Guest sold 17,343 shares at the rate of 362.00, making the entire transaction reach 6,278,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,302. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12, Company’s Director sold 189 for 351.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,491. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,102 in total.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $4.26) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 29.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.80% and is forecasted to reach 13.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.63, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 139.15.

In the same vein, LULU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lululemon Athletica Inc., LULU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.56% While, its Average True Range was 10.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.93% that was higher than 44.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.