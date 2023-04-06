Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) volume hits 1.81 million: A New Opening for Investors

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price increase of 7.83% at $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2081 and sunk to $0.1725 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$2.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2151, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6926.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. It has generated 231,292 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,087. The stock had 0.90 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.05, operating margin was -10.17 and Pretax Margin of -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.20%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.80%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63.

In the same vein, WNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0175.

Raw Stochastic average of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.36% that was lower than 316.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.