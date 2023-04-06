NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price increase of 11.97% at $11.32. During the day, the stock rose to $11.75 and sunk to $10.20 before settling in for the price of $10.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAAS posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$22.45.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.32.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 125.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.10, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.56.

In the same vein, NAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 107.86.

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.27% that was higher than 122.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.