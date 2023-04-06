New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) last month volatility was 6.44%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.34% to $8.76. During the day, the stock rose to $8.795 and sunk to $8.56 before settling in for the price of $8.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $5.81-$11.02.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $682.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $672.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.23.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7497 employees. It has generated 311,191 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.62 and Pretax Margin of +35.41.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Sr EVP & President of Banking sold 4,600 shares at the rate of 9.97, making the entire transaction reach 45,863 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,033. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Director bought 30,800 for 24.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 756,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,800 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.94, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.84.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Going through the that latest performance of [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.67 million was inferior to the volume of 14.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.23% that was higher than 63.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.