No matter how cynical the overall market is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.12%

As on April 05, 2023, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) started slowly as it slid -3.44% to $8.43. During the day, the stock rose to $8.74 and sunk to $8.38 before settling in for the price of $8.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADPT posted a 52-week range of $5.95-$14.54.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 37.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.66.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 790 employees. It has generated 234,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -253,406. The stock had 6.21 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.46, operating margin was -106.94 and Pretax Margin of -108.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s Director sold 2,341 shares at the rate of 8.49, making the entire transaction reach 19,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,627. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,155 for 8.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,533. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,486 in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -108.03 while generating a return on equity of -37.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.21.

In the same vein, ADPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, ADPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.65 million was lower the volume of 0.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.68% that was lower than 83.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.